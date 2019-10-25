“All Aboard Minnesota” Exploring Expanded Rail Transportation to/from Moorhead

Their proposal would use existing railroad lines connected to the Twin Cities.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–All Aboard Minnesota, a non-profit, has identified the F-M area as an ideal location for additional daytime rail services to the Twin Cities.

All Aboard Minnesota focuses on expanding and developing intercity rail transportation options for growing cities.

The organization says rail transportation options often bring economic development opportunities and can improve mobility options for residents.

Their proposal would use existing railroad lines connected to the Twin Cities on the current Amtrak route through St. Cloud. The proposal has been presented to BNSF who has not formally commented on the idea yet.

All Aboard Minnesota is hosting a meeting at the Hjemkomst Center on October 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the proposal with community members.