Escaped inmate caught in Crookston was convicted of burglary & arson

CROOKSTON, Minn. – A federal inmate escapes during a medical appointment in Crookston.

33-year-old Fabian English was able to get away from the Riverview Hospital around 11:45 Friday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says he stole a pickup and went into the Red Lake River. He was caught shortly afterward.

The Sheriff’s Office and Crookston Police continue investigating the incident.

English has been convicted of burglary, arson, DUI and fleeing police in Becker, Beltrami and Hennepin Counties.