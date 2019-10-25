West Fargo Police Participating in Pink Patch Project

This is the second year the West Fargo Police Department is collecting donations

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department is selling pink versions of the department patch as a part of the Pink Patch Project.

The Pink Patch Project started in 2015 with one police department in California, but has since expanded to include several hundred agencies throughout the world.

Each patch costs $10 and all of the proceeds will be donated to the Edith Sanford Breast Center in Fargo.