Play of the Week Nominees: October 25

West Fargo, Moorhead Battle for Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D– For this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week nominees, the regular season on the gridiron wrapping up in the EDC.

The first play comes from there, West Fargo Quarterback Dustin Mertz takes it himself to the house for the score against Shanley in a 17-14 win.

The second top play comes from section playoffs in Minnesota. Moorhead hosting St. Cloud Apollo. Quarterback Trey Fenney finds his receiver Drew Hagan and gets some nice yards after the catch.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.