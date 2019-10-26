Red River Farmer’s Market Celebrates Last Day of the Season

Shoppers got to enjoy the final day of the Red River Farmer's Market as winter quickly approaches

FARGO, N.D.- The Market is a popular Fargo destination but brings in people from all over the U.S.

This year’s event featured over 50 vendors who were selling everything from clothing to home decor and fresh produce.

Visitors were able to enjoy live music, a special performance from F–M Ballet, and a cooking demonstration.

“When you have a lot of people it just creates an atmosphere and excitement and I think the diversity of the vendors from different foods to all different types of produce,” says Vendor David Gottenborg.

You can keep an eye on their website for future upcoming events during the winter.