Devils Lake Gun Dealer Charged After Discharging a Firearm at Show

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Devils Lake gun dealer charged with discharging a firearm during a show in Bismarck has been fined and placed on probation.

71-year-old Eugene Serumgard pleaded guilty to a charge of discharging a firearm in city limits.

He’s ordered to pay $500 in fines and fees and placed him on unsupervised probation for a year.

The incident happened at a gun show at the Bismarck Event Center in September.

Authorities say Serumgard was was demonstrating a revolver when the gun discharged.