‘Love Your Melon’ Treats Local Families Battling Cancer To Shopping Sprees

Each family received a $2,000 Scheels gift card

FARGO, N.D. — 4–year–old Emma Basting is just as energetic as most toddlers out there.

“She wants to be moving all the time. She loves to be in her wheelchair cruising around. Shopping is one of her favorite things to do,” says Emma’s father Aaron Basting.

Fittingly, she got to spend the afternoon doing just that.

Love Your Melon, an organization dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer, gifted Emma and four other local children battling the disease 2,000 dollar Scheels gift cards.

“We’re obviously coming into a cold time of the year and, you know, there’s a lot of great peace of mind knowing that I’m going to be able to get a new winter jacket or, you know, just gear up for whatever that next season is in the middle of such, you know, trying times,” says Fargo Scheels Event Leader Caryn Olson.

Julie Falk is a member of one of those families.

“My first reaction was like, ‘It’s awesome but, do we really deserve it? You know, I was just thinking like, ‘There’s got to be other families that need this more.'”

But she says those at Love Your Melon disagreed.

“Then they were like, ‘No, you do. You don’t realize that, you know, we know what you’re going through. We’ve seen other people go through it, and we know what you’re going through. You deserve this, so don’t hesitate to accept,” she said.

Julie is the mother of 8 — one of whom is 13–year–old Logan Falk.

Logan was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2017, and will be undergoing treatment until 2021.

But what is he currently in dire need of?

New shoes.

“His shoes he got a few months ago are are totally worn out, so that’s where he went right away. Went to the shoe section.”

She says although some days are difficult to get through, knowing that people care makes it that much easier.

“People want to do good things for you and if they offer, just accept, humbly accept, and smile and say thank you.”

Love Your Melon donates 50 percent of its profits to charities that support children and families battling cancer.