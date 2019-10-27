Our Redeemer Christian Children’s Center Hosts First-Ever “Trunk or Treat” Event

12 car trunks lined up for people to trick or treat out of

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Those at Our Redeemer Christian Children’s Center are saying leave the tricks at home — it’s time to trunk or treat.

The center is hosting its first ever Trunk or Treat event.

Twelve car trunks lined up in its Moorhead parking lot for families and community kids to trick or treat out of.

The trunk hosts include parents, teachers and church members.

Dozens of people braved the chilly weather to dress up, play games and, of course, indulge their sweet tooth.

“We’ve seen other churches and local businesses in the area putting these on and we’re like, ‘Why not? Let’s get our name out there, let’s do something for the kids in the community.’ Everyone seems to be really excited, so, I just want to see people smile and have fun,” said event organizer Bobbi Tweten.

Some of the trunk themes include superheroes, mac and cheese, and a mad scientist.

Tweten says she hopes to get even more trunk hosts next year.