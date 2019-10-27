Three Cases of Meningococcal Meningitis in North Dakota

The three have been diagnosed within the past couple of months

BISMARCK, N.D. — Health officials say three people have been diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis in North Dakota the past couple of months.

The state’s Department of Health says two of those cases have been confirmed by laboratory testing.

The disease is rare in North Dakota and in the U.S.

Before this year, the last cases reported in North Dakota were in 2014.

Meningococcal meningitis is a severe infection of the bloodstream and the thin lining covering the brain and spinal cord caused by bacteria.