Clay County is Reminding Residents to Recycle Pumpkins

Pumpkins will be composted at a local farmstead.

Moorhead, Minn.–Clay County is reminding residents to drop pumpkins off at four possible designated “Pumpkin Recycling” containers.

The county says pumpkins cannot go into yard waste piles because they are organic waste.

There are three recycling drop-offs located at 700 15th Avenue North, 23rd Street South & 40 Avenue South, and 418 Elm Street South. Pumpkins can also be dropped off at the North Moorhead (Oakport) compost site.

The pumpkins collected at these locations will be composted at a local farmstead. Items such as candles, trash, paint, or plastic bags cannot be placed in the pumpkin collections bins.