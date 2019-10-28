Judge denies request for Rodriguez death penalty status hearing

FARGO, N.D. – A federal judge turns down a request to hold an open hearing on Alfonso Rodriguez’s death penalty appeal.

U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Drew Wrigley asked for a hearing in Fargo within 30 days last week.

Judge Ralph Erickson says the issues he wanted to discuss have been resolved. They include setting deadlines for the timely release of transcripts.

Erickson has kept some details of the case secret and some hearings have been held in his chambers.

Rodriguez is on death row for the kidnapping and murder of Dru Sjodin. His attorneys claim he isn’t competent to be executed.