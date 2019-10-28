LIVE: Bad Witch Illustrations

Putting the boo in the beautiful this Halloween.

In the place where dark meets dreams, and fairy tales meet monsters, there lies the work of Monique Burgoz of Bad Witch Illustrations.

The Minneapolis-based artist has Red River Valley roots.

And today, she came back to the region this morning to sit down live in studio with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about her latest fine art series.

“Definitely this month I’ve been striving to create this whole world of like ghouls, and ghosts, and creatures, and just creepy stuff going on,” said Burgoz.

Each one of the works tells a story, and while you think you recognize it at first, the images twist familiar ghosts, goblins and children’s stories on their heads, so that the familiar turns unsettlingly strange with each viewing.

And while you might think the name “Bad Witch” means all her work’s Halloween-themed, it actually comes from a Lizzo song.

“We liked the name of the song, but it needed to be a little more family-friendly,” said Burgoz.

Burgoz has some upcoming exhibitions in the Twin Cities, but her work’s also available on commission.

If you’d like to see more of what she makes, check her out, here.

https://www.facebook.com/badwitchillustrations/