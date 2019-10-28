North Dakota Department of Health Reports Increase in Syphilis Cases

There have been 72 confirmed reports of syphilis in North Dakota this year.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting multiple clusters of syphilis in Stark and Cass Counties.

The increase in reports show infections among pregnant women, which increases the risk for syphilis among newborn infants that could result in malformations or stillbirth.

There have been 72 confirmed reports of people with syphilis in North Dakota this year. Twenty-five of those cases were women and of those, 7 were pregnant.

Untreated, syphilis can lead to blindness, brain damage, heart problems and death.

The NDDoH suggests using condoms or other barriers to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. Infected individuals should seek treatment immediately to prevent the spread of infection.