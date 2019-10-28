UND Football Hoping to Heal Up During Bye Week

The Fighting Hawks are 5-3 entering the Bye week

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — UND football is having quite the season so far.

The Fighting Hawks are undefeated at home and have won three games against ranked opponents, including Saturday’s upset against No. 9 Montana State.

Their 5-3 record earned them a Top 25 ranking in the FCS polls this week, sitting at No. 24.

While momentum is on their side, the Hawks do get a break this week with their second bye of the season. There are multiple starters currently out with injury, so the team is more than happy to have some well-earned time off.

“We always think those are good for our team and they are really good for our team right now because we have a number of guys who are really banged up and sore this time of year and we feel like we can get some guys back,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said.

“When I came my freshman and sophomore years, I don’t think we had a bye week those years so to come in here and have two, your body feels a little better than it does normally later in the year,” added junior offensive lineman Ryan Tobin. “This will for sure help everyone on the team since we are low on guys.”

“We feel like we can control a lot of things right now,” said Schweigert. “But it is still going to be one day at a time. We just got to really focus on that and not be concerned about any of the outside noise cause that can be distracting and doesn’t help you preform.”

Some of the key players hawks are hoping will heal up a bit more this week are defensive starters Mason Bennett, Jalen Morrison and Jaxson Turner.