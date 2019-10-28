UND Men’s Basketball Returns Under Detail-Oriented First Year Coach

Paul Sather Comes to UND after spending the last nine seasons at Northern State

GRAND FORKS — UND Men’s basketball returns plenty of talent this season, as 11 guys from last year’s roster are back on the court for the Fighting Hawks.

They return under new head coach Paul Sather.

Sather comes to UND from Northern State University where he coached for the last nine seasons. Since being hired back in May, the players have had time to get used to their new leader and have quickly noticed there is not a lot you can get by him

“He’s a perfectionist just like a lot of us are,” senior guard Billy Brown said. “Little stuff like screens, angles of screens, taking charges, defensive spots, having your hands up during close out -he notices all that stuff on film and he never misses a thing.”

“If we mess up, he doesn’t let it slide,” senior guard Marlon Stewart added. “He let’s us know and he addresses it as a team thing, not just from an individual perspective, and it’s something that we’ve loved about him and something that we’ve needed.”