Aerial video shows flooding in Roseau County

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. – Unusually high water for this time of the year continues in many rivers and lakes across the area.

The lake is dry most of the year and typically only sees water during the spring melt.

According to the Roseau River Watershed, this is the highest the lake has ever been in the fall in the 87 years they have records for. It crested three feet higher than the previous fall record.

The lake has come down a couple of feet since this video above was shot, but the Watershed is concerned about what all this water so late in the year will mean for spring flooding.