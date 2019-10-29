Marlon Stewart Key Returner for UND Men’s Basketball

Stewart Led Fighting Hawks in scoring last season

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota men’s basketball is starting a new era under head coach Paul Sather. The Fighting Hawks come into the 2019–2020 season picked eighth in the Summit League. While that ranking is low, the Fighting Hawks’ spirits are high.

UND returns three seniors including guard Marlon Stewart who erupted in the second half of last season. Stewart averaged 14.3 points per game on 41 percent shooting from the field which led the team. The senior had double digit points in 12 of the last 13 games. Stewart feels more confident coming off a career season.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure on me. That’s what coach Sather said,” Stewart said. “I just shouldn’t rely on myself, I should rely on my teammates and just know they’re coming to play as hard as they can too. So, I can rely on them. There’s no pressure when you do what you love everyday. That’s what I’ve always told myself. I don’t ever feel pressure about anything like that.”

The other two seniors back along with Stewart are guard Billy Brown and forward Kienan Walter. The Hawks open regular season play against Gonzaga next Tuesday.