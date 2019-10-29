UND Women’s Basketball Begins Post-Lexi Klabo Era

Klabo graduated and now plays professionally in Belgium

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Women’s basketball has big shoes to fill with forward Lexi Klabo moving on to the professional ranks in Belgium. Klabo is the eighth all–time leading scorer in school history putting up over 1600 points in her career. In her senior year, Klabo was named to the All–Summit League first team. In order to compensate for Klabo’s loss, head coach Travis Brewster says its about giving his players the opportunity to become more comfortable as a unit.

“I kept texting to Lexi to see if she if she wants to come back but she loves being in Belgium. We have to let our players give themselves the opportunity to grow into that,Brewster said. “Its not fair to them to say ‘hey be like Lexi’ they have to be themselves in that situation. The other part of that is Lexi was a different style of player. A very smooth and calming force when she was out there. This group is a little bit different. A little bit more up and down. We just have to give our plays like Melissa Lett, Julia Fleecs and Olivia Lane the opportunity to do that.”

UND was picked to finish sixth in the Summit League preseason poll.