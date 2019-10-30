Education Minnesota President Critical of School Levies and Referendums

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Moorhead is one of about 100 school districts across the state that will be asking voters November 5th to approve operating levies or bonding requests.

Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says the tradition of local levies or referendums shifting the burden of paying for public education to state taxpayers is wrong. She calls it a “wealth gap.” She says, “There is money in the state of Minnesota. And we need to shift that conversation from local taxpayers paying this to find where the money is and have the state figure out the funding.”

Residents in the Moorhead school district will vote on a $110 million bond, that if approved, would pay for a new high school and renovation of the former Sam’s Club building into a career academy.

There are 40 operating referendums and about 60 bonding referendums statewide on next Tuesday’s ballots.