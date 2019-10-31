NDSU Men’s Basketball Starts Season With Exhibition Win Over Dickinson State

Bison Won 104-63

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) The North Dakota State men’s basketball team posted a convincing 104-63 victory over Dickinson State in exhibition action Wednesday night inside the Scheels Center.

Six Bison players scored in double figures, led by senior guard Vinnie Shahid with 20 points. Fellow seniors Tyson Ward and Jared Samuelson added 14 and 11 points, respectively. Tyree Eady, Sam Griesel and Rocky Kreuser each scored 10.

Kreuser notched a double-double with 10 rebounds, leading all players on the glass, and also posted five assists.

The Bison shot 62 percent for the game, including 14-of-28 (50 percent) from behind the new, extended three-point line. Samuelson was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Freshman Maleeck Harden-Hayes posted eight points and six rebounds in 13 minutes of action. Thirteen players saw time for NDSU, with none playing more than 21 minutes.

The Bison open the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at defending Big 12 champion Kansas State.