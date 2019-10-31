People Hand Out Moorhead Bond Referendum Information With Candy

The vote for the referendum is Tuesday, November 5th

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Members of the Yes for Moorhead campaign are passing out stickers and flyers with information on the upcoming school bond referendum.

The current 60 year old high school is over enrolled.

Other problems include sewage backup on the lowest level and an inefficient heating system.

“I think it’s important not just for the kids but for our community. Along with this bond referendum and a beautiful new school that will have a lot of daylight, nothing in basements always in daylight, and also that career academy. That will give students an opportunity that few have had in the past,” says Bruce Johnson who was passing out flyers to trick-or-treaters as well as going door to door handing out information.