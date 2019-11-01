Gov. Doug Burgum Honors 130th Anniversary of North Dakota’s Statehood

North Dakota became the 39th state on November 2, 1889.

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is wishing North Dakota a “happy birthday” by issuing a proclamation honoring the 130th Anniversary of North Dakota’s statehood.

North Dakota became the 39th state in the union on November 2, 1889 when President Benjamin Harrison signed the Proclamation of Admission.

Burgum is encouraging North Dakotans to celebrate the 130th anniversary in their own way and to share what they love about the state through words, photos, and videos on social media.

You can view the proclamation here.