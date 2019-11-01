Governor Doug Burgum Talks Keystone Oil Spill Response Efforts

The Governor talked with TC energy CEO Russell Girling and the Department of Environmental Quality about finding out what caused the spill and solutions to fix it.

FARGO N.D — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum calls for quick action after the Keystone pipeline dumped over 9 thousand barrels of oil near Edinburg.

The Governor talked with TC energy CEO Russell Girling and the Department of Environmental Quality about finding out what caused the spill and solutions to fix it.

Burgum says the state is investigating if record rainfall the state has been hit with was a factor in what caused the spill.

“Potentially it could have had conditions related to ground slumping something that could have created stress that would have been out of the norm so we are going to be taking a look at that,” Republican Governor Doug Burgum said.

The governor also encourages TC Energy to join the Intelligent Pipeline Integrity Program to help with the development of new tech to prevent future spills.