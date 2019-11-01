Local Leaders Talk Latest Flood Diversion Efforts

FARGO N.D. — North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Senator John Hoeven, and the F–M Diversion Board of Authority converged into the Fargo City Hall to update both the public and the Assistant U.S Secretary of the Army on the latest progress of the project.

“The key we are working on today is to make sure that money comes in on the schedule that enables us to get this project in the six–year frame that we have targeted,” Republican North Dakota Senator John Hoeven said.

That’s 750 million dollars the federal government committed towards the diversion. Senator Hoeven is hoping to keep working alongside Secretary R.D. James on getting needed flood protection as soon as possible.

“We are doing our best to make sure everybody is treated fairly and well and that we have comprehensive flood protection for the region,” Hoeven said.

The plan, which is a p3 plan that combines the efforts of state, federal, and private action, is the first in the nation.

“They have worked with it, split delivery of the product, and hopefully better protection for the people a lot quicker than we would normally be able to deliver it,” Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works R.D. James said.

They’re hoping this new delivery model to provide flood protection can get replicated for other projects.

“I think the p3 is going to be a tool that we can use moving forward to help people help themselves and to adjust the p3 relationship to get the job done,” James said.

Mayor Tim Mahoney says this six year plan is 12 years shorter than the average Army Corps of Engineers project and can save money and save people’s livelihoods.

“You’re talking a quarter of a million people all the way from farming to high tech and everything in between, homeowners everybody has a stake in this, it’s about protecting everyone,” Hoeven said.