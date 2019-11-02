“More Than Sad” Suicide Awareness Talk In Fargo

This session is just one in many the group does with the local community

FARGO N.D. — More Than Sad is a national program meant to help educate people about suicide prevention.

That’s why the North Dakota Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting talks to help bring awareness to a serious issue.

The event held at the Dr.James Carlson Fargo Public Library focused on working with parents on how to recognize signs of depression and other mental health issues while also learning how to start conversations with their kids about them.

“Up here in our area there is such a stigma behind suicide so we are trying to get the word out there and try to help educate because the more educated people are the more they are going to talk about and hopefully get help,” Volunteer Tristan Ross said.

The group will be hosting another talk next Saturday at the library working with high schoolers about mental health education.