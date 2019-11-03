HOPE Inc. Hurricanes Taken Down By Russia At Sled Hockey Invitational

Executive Director Calls The Loss A "Heartbreaker"

Courtesy: Adair Grommesh

GRAND RAPIDS, MI. — HOPE Inc. Hurricanes put up a good fight against Russia at the International Youth Sled Hockey Invitational.

But it wasn’t enough for the win.

The team lost 2-1.

Adair Grommesh, executive director of HOPE Inc., calls it a heartbreaker but says the team played their hearts out in a very intense and physical game.

Russia went on to play in the finals at the tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

They were defeated by the Space Coast Blast out of Florida by a score of 2-0.

HOPE Inc. earlier lost to Florida by a score of 4-2.

The tournament included 45 athletes with physical disabilities.