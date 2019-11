Large Grain Dryer Starts On Fire In Traill County

It was being used to dry sunflowers

BLANCHARD, N.D. — Hillsboro and Hunter fire departments battle a large grain dryer fire in Blanchard, North Dakota.

It is located along Highway 18 in Traill County.

Crews arrived Sunday afternoon to find the dryer engulfed in flames.

