After U.S. Supreme Court Delay, South Dakota Executes Charles Rhines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota has gone through with the execution of Charles Rhines after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected three appeals to delay his execution.

Rhines was given a lethal injection around 7:35.

He was scheduled to be executed at 1:30 for the killing of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer during a burglary in 1992 in Rapid City.

But the state put that on hold while it waited to hear from the high court.

Rhines had argued against the state’s choice of drugs to carry out the execution.