DFL Chairman discusses why Democrats deserve your vote in 2020

MINNESOTA – Chairman of the Minnesota DFL Party Ken Martin says President Trump hasn’t made Minnesota great in his first term.

He lost the state by 1.5% in 2016. His campaign spent only $40,000 in the state.

President Trump held rallies in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester and Fargo since taking office. Vice President Mike Pence stopped by a farm near Glyndon in May.

Martin isn’t worried about Republicans spending so much time in The North Star State. He cites Democratic support in the 2018 primaries where DFLers flipped 18 seats in the state house and two congressional seats as the momentum the party needs.

Martin believes the president’s policies, like with the trade war with China are hurting producers.

“We have some of the highest farm bankruptcies in the country here in Minnesota. Farm income is at a 23 year low,” Martin explained.

The state’s 7th Congressional District voted for President Trump by 30.5% in 2016. Last week, Congressman Collin Peterson voted against the impeachment inquiry into the president’s dealings in Ukraine.

Martin says Peterson does a good job at listening to his constituents’ views.

“That’s absolutely what you want out of a representative. Making sure that their voices are represented in Washington, DC and that’s what Collin Peterson has done for now close to 30 years,” Martin said.

Sen. Tina Smith has her second election in two years. Martin is confident she will defeat former Congressman Jason Lewis because she’s worked hard.

“Instead of being a show horse, someone who’s seeking out the limelight, she’s actually been a workhorse. Someone who’s put her nose down to the grindstone, really gotten to work on behalf of Minnesotans,” Martin said.

The Republican Party of Minnesota says the state needs to be flipped to red, in part, because of record job numbers under President Trump. The GOP says total employment jumped to 158.5 million and nearly seven million jobs have been created since the president was elected.

There’s plenty of time for both parties to win over voters as Election Day is one year away.