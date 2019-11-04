Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Schools Hopeful to Pass $31.4 Million Bond Referendum

It's back to the polls Tuesday for people in the Dilworth Glyndon Felton School District.

DILWORTH, Minn. – “We just served about 900 kids in here, and if you look around through here, we have one serving line, and then this whole gym, this entire gym, is full of tables.” said Principal Heidi Critchley, as she points to the dual-purpose gym that also serves as the cafeteria.

Making use of every available inch of space is something that Principal Critchley has come to terms with.

She’s the principal at the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Middle School, and the upcoming vote may help ease her mind.

“As a principal that’s the number one thing I think about day in and day out is the safety and security of our students and staff.” said Principal Critchley.

The 2019 Facility Bond, which residents of the school district will vote on tomorrow, will include provisions that provide new security systems, improve the entry and pickup locations, and bring learning environments up to 21st century standards.

“I see this as being something that it doesn’t matter if people live in Glyndon, Dilworth or Felton, or in the rural part of the school district. If you live in the district, your children are going to get the benefits of this plan.” said Bryan Thygeson, the Superintendent of the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton School District.

The vote has been proposed once before. In 2015, the $31 million bond failed, only garnering support from 18% of voters.

It forced the School District to take a hard look at the plan they were proposing, and rethink how they would approach a new proposal.

The School District says that the new plan is maximizing on the economic investments that have already been made to the school, and focusing on reducing the tax burden of residents.

“We’ve had over 20 public meetings showcasing what the plan is, getting feedback. We have very positive feedback from the public.” said Bryan.

The plan calls for a reorganization of how the schools are structured, and the DGF Middle School and the Glyndon–Felton Elementary School would switch locations, offering a more age appropriate environment for all grade levels.

“The opportunities for our students with the middle school going to the current Glyndon–Felton elementary site, we would be able to work more with the high school and offer more opportunities for our students in the STEAM activities, and a lot of other collaboration we will be able to do with the high school.” said Principal Critchley.

The referendum is up for vote in the district tomorrow, November 5th.

There are 3 available precincts to vote at:

Precinct #1: Dilworth Community Center, 709 1st Avenue NW, Dilworth, MN 56529 – City of Dilworth and Moorhead Township. Precinct 1 located in DGF School District. Precinct #2: Glyndon Community Center, 212 Partridge Ave, Glyndon, MN 56547 – City of Glyndon, Spring Prairie, Moland, Glyndon, Riverton, Elmwood, and Elkton Townships located in DGF School District. Precinct #3: Felton Community Center, 253 6th St, Felton, MN 56536 – City of Felton, Flowing, Morken, Viding, Felton, Kragnes, Hagen, Keene, and Georgetown Townships in DGF School District.

Polling sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If the referendum passes the changes could be in place by fall of 2021.