Dorothy Day Food Pantry introduces Grocery Store-like Experience

The remodel helps defeat stigmas about food pantries.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Churches United has transformed its Dorothy Day Food Pantry into a grocery store-like experience called the SuperShelf.

The SuperShelf offers the ability for Churches United to provide more well-balanced meals than they were able to before, as well as, encouraging healthier options.

The remodel is also intended to destigmatize food pantries by making them look more like a grocery store.

“We’re most excited about the ability to serve folks better, all the time. We’re always looking towards the future to see how we can do a better job of serving our neighbors in the community.” said Pastor Sue Koesterman, the CEO of Churches United.

The pantry is still is need of more donations to operate.

You can find a list of wanted items by clicking here.