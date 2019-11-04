Families Impacted by Drunk Driver Awarded Over One Billion Dollars

Jason Morsette, is serving 25-years in prison for the accident.

BISMARCK, N.D.–A jury has awarded the families impacted by a drunk driving incident in 2015 $1,157,000,000 in past, future and non-economic punitive damages.

The incident resulted in the deaths of Abby Renschler and Taylor Goven and left Shayna Monson critically injured.

The amounts awarded to Renschler and Goven are to be provided to their families.

The defendant, Jason Morsette, is serving 25-years in prison for the accident in which his blood alcohol level was 0.295 percent.