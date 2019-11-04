Moorhead School Bond Referendum Election Is Tomorrow

The $110 million bond would completely reconstruct Moorhead High School

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People living in Moorhead’s 152nd Independent School District can vote on Tuesday November 5th on the high school’s bond referendum.

The $110 million referendum would rebuild the Moorhead High School and renovate the former Sam’s Club building as a Career Academy for students.

Officials say the school is already over its capacity limit and the student body is expected to continue growing.

Polling sites will be open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

“We’re really excited because at the end of the day, this is a community decision. The community decides what they want to do, so whether you are in favor of this plan, whether you’re not in favor of this plan, we just ask you to get out and vote. We really want to, want this to be the will of the community and want to be able to serve our community well,” says Brenda Richman of Moorhead Area Public Schools.

Voters can find a polling site near them on the Moorhead Area Public Schools website.

Click here for more information.