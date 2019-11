Oak Grove Volleyball Closes Out Regular Season With Straight Sets Win

Earn Number Seed in Region One Tournament

FARGO, N.D. — Oak Grove Girls Volleyball closed out the regular season with Senior Night and a straight sets victory (25-14, 25-14, 25-15) over Maple Valley.

Next up for the Grovers, the number seed in the Region One Tournament that starts Friday November 8 and ends Thursday November 14 with the Championship match.