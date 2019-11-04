Two Arrested One Suspect On The Run After Short Chase In Grand Forks

Suspects Found In Stolen Vehicle

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A wanted man is arrested after a very short chase in Grand Forks.

Street Crimes detectives spotted 29-year-old Lonnie Falcon Jr. of Grand Forks early this afternoon in the Valley Dairy parking lot.

He refused to get out of a stolen car and fled a block before ditching the vehicle and running on foot.

Falcon was taken into custody after a short chase.

A female passenger, 20-year-old Sheyenne Vondal of Grand Forks, was arrested for possessing meth.

Falcon is being held on an outstanding warrant, possession of stolen property and meth and fleeing.

Police are still looking for a male passenger, a black man in his 20’s or early 30’s who fled the scene.