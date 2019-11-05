Charges Against College Officials Declined after Audit

Auditor Josh Gallion issued the audit earlier this year.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Prosecutors won’t pursue criminal charges against North Dakota State College of Science officials accused by the state auditor of withholding records from investigators.

Cass County State’s Attorney Birch Burdick says in a letter that there was no proof college President John Richman or vice presidents Tony Gridberg and Dennis Gladen committed crimes of obstructing or misleading state auditors.

Auditor Josh Gallion issued the report earlier this year that focused on management of the school’s career workforce program. It alleged that Tony Grindberg, the school’s vice president of workforce affairs and a former state lawmaker, failed to disclose his wife’s company that was paid $39,500 to formulate a marketing plan for the program.

Burdick says the school administrators did not benefit “directly or indirectly” from the “marketing services.”