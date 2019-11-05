Mayor of Ada, Minn. Resigns

ADA, Minn. – Mayor of Ada Todd Sawrey resigned during a City Council meeting Monday night.

“I’ve been dealing with several health issues for the past several years and need to refocus my energy on my health, family and business. It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Ada in many different capacities over the past 10+ years. All I can really hope for is to make a difference. It gives me great pleasure to know in some small part I’m leaving this position with the City of Ada better than when I started this journey,” Sawrey said

“Thank you Todd for all your years of service, dedication and hard work to guide our city,” The City of Ada posted on Facebook.

Sawrey was appointed mayor by the City Council in June 2017. He ran unopposed in the 2018 election and won with 92% of the vote. He also served as a member of the Ada City Council, President of the Ada Lions Club and owns West Main Pizza.

Vice Mayor John Hintz will serve as Interim Mayor.

Sawrey’s resignation begins at the 32:34 mark in the video below.