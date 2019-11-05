NDSCS Eligible for $1 Million Aspen Prize

The finalist will be named in spring 2021.

FARGO, N.D.–North Dakota State College of Science has been selected as one of 150 community colleges eligible for the $1 million 2021 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program narrowed the selection down from nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide.

The selections are made based on improving student outcomes including learning and completion rates, employment rates and earnings, and equity.

Only 15 percent of colleges nationwide have been invited to apply for the Aspen Prize.

The top ten finalists will be named in May 2020 and the winner will be named in spring 2021.