United Way Women United gathers the community to help local kids

The organization is raising money to improve the lives of impoverished children.

FARGO, N.D.- The annual event for the Women United group had a silent auction with over 140 items donated by local businesses.

The event brought over 800 people together to ensure local kids get the best start in school and in life.

All the money raised will go towards the work that United Way is doing to support children and students in areas like early education, early literacy childcare and student success.

The luncheon included keynote speaker Dr. Laura Jana, a nationally renowned pediatrician.

She talked about the importance for leaders in the community to go above and beyond to help local families succeed.

“1 in 9 in our community live in poverty and we know that over 7,000 children in our community live in poverty. And so, if we want to change that, we need to be making investments to help bridge the gap that there is with skills gaps and give families the opportunity to have a living wage job that they can provide for their family and change the story and break the cycle of poverty for their children,” says Kristi Huber, the President of United Way.

“It is just to build and connect this community all around these amazing families that just need to be shown that we care, that we understand that we got their back for them,” says Kimberly Busch, the Chair of United Way Women UNITED Luncheon.

For the organization, this event is the power of community. Realized.

It shows the bond the community has when they come together to help others in need.

“What a force to be reckoned with, just 800 leaders in this community, such an already generous and giving community and to bring us all here what an impact and it really is just a power of community realized,” Huber says.

With the money raised last year, United Way helped more than 4,000 local children. They hope to exceed the goal this year.