Moorhead Voters Elect Two New Members to City Council

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead voters have elected two new members to the city council.

Larry Seljevold was elected in the 3rd Ward and Steve Lindaas was elected in the 4th Ward.

Seljevold beat out four other candidates to replace Joel Paulsen who was hired as director of the FM Diversion Authority. Lindaas beat out six candidates to replace Steve Gehrtz who left the council for his construction business.

Seljevold and Lindaas will finish Paulsen and Gehrtz’s terms for the year.