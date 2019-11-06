NDDOT Launches Plan to Improve Driver’s License Services

"Drive ND" consists of renovating and expanding various driver's license operations.

FARGO, N.D.-The North Dakota Department of Transportation has announced a plan to improve customer service and wait times at driver’s license offices.

The plan, called “Drive ND,” consists of renovating and expanding various driver’s license operations over the next few months.

“Drive ND” focuses on seven key steps: increase staff numbers in Fargo, Bismarck and Williston, expand REAL ID Saturdays, relocate the Fargo Driver’s License office, provide more testing for Class D driver’s licenses, obtain additional private sector support for commercial driver’s license, modernize operations and renovate Minot and Williston offices.

NDDoT Director Bill Panos says the the demand for driver license services is growing due to the REAL ID deadline. Panos says, “Drive ND will immediately improve customer service.”