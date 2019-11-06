The dead walk & students run at Discovery Middle School’s zombie run

FARGO, N.D. – Students at Discovery Middle School get quite a scare all in the name of physical fitness.

Physical education classes participated in a zombie run set to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Teachers dressed up as zombies, hid in a gym filled with spooky decorations and chased after kids to motivate them to keep running.

The students ran about 2 miles and the goal of the run was to promote the idea that fitness can still be fun.

“I’m always excited about decorating to scare kids. They go ‘I don’t want to get scared!’ but they do! They really do! They enjoy it, and we enjoy scaring them. The kids love running through. Like I said you can hear them in the background. They’re still screaming and they’ve been through it seven or eight to 10 times already,” Discovery Middle School Physical Education Teacher Terry Stargardt said.

This is the third year of the Discovery Middle School Zombie Run and they hope to keep the tradition running.