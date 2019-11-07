AO1 Foundation’s charity softball game returns to ND in 2020

FARGO, N.D. – Carson Wentz’ AO1 Foundation’s charity softball team will be back in Fargo.

The Eagles Quarterback and some of his teammates will play a game and hold a home run derby at Newman Outdoor Field on June 26th. The charity will also hold a game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Tickets go on sale in the Spring.

The games in 2017 and 2018, raised $1.4 million to benefit the foundation.

The Audience of One Foundation’s mission statement is to uplift people and communities around the world by demonstrating God’s love for his people.

Click here for more information on the Fargo charity softball game.