UPDATE: Fargo Police Seek Help Locating Runaway

Katie Hamman was reported as a runaway on October 27.

UPDATE: Police say the white Volkswagen SUV has been located in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, but they are still looking for Katie.

The Volkswagen is Katie’s mother’s vehicle and is currently being brought back to Fargo. Police are asking people not to call in the vehicle.

Law enforcement in Oshkosh are helping to locate Katie. Anyone with information should contact their local police department.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway girl.

Katie’s family has reason to believe she is still in the F-M area. Police say Katie’s friends have been uncooperative in helping to bring her home.

Katie may be driving a 2016 white Volkswagen Sedan with ND plates 684-CTV and a lamb decal in the back window.

Anyone with information should contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-235-4493 or Text-A-Tip line at 701-730-8888.