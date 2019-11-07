Longfellow Elementary Students Honor Veterans with Handmade Cards

Longfellow Elementary has been delivering cards to veterans for nearly ten years.

FARGO, N.D.–First graders at Longfellow Elementary spent the day learning about veterans.

The students discussed what it means to be a veteran and made Veterans Day cards.

Tomorrow, the students will walk about one mile to the VA Hospital, and deliver the cards and miniature American flags to the veterans.

“I think they enjoy learning all this interesting information. They like non-fiction stuff, which of course is the true facts. They like making the cards and being able to use their writing and reading skills that they’ve learned. And of course, tomorrow walking over to the VA is going to be the highlight of the event” Sally Hamilton, a first grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary said.

Longfellow Elementary has been delivering cards to veterans for nearly ten years.