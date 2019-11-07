USDA Official To Meet With Local Producers During Stops in Red River Valley

Bill Northey will tour farming conditions And Appear At Two Events

FARGO, N.D. — USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey will tour farming conditions in the region tomorrow.

He will also appear at two events for producers.

The first will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Argusville Community Center.

The second will be held at 2 p.m. at the Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead.

Northey is in charge of the Farm Service Agency, Risk Management Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service.