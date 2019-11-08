Play of the Week Nominees: November 8

Thompson, Barnesville Battle for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D. — For this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week nominees, Thompson and Barnesville Football go head-to-head.

First up from the Tommies, Sam Roller makes a great grab over his defender for a 55-yard touchdown play.

The second play comes from Barnesville football in a section finals win over Pelican Rapids. Adam Tonsfeldt wheels his way through the defense to put together a big touchdown run in the Trojans 65-14 routing.

You can vote for the HS Play of the Week under the sports tab of KVRR.com and also on Twitter @KVRRSports.