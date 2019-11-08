West Fargo School Officials Conclude Investigation of School Shooting Threat

WEST FARGO, N.D.–West Fargo school officials say threats made by a Cheney Middle School student pose no direct threat to students or staff.

School officials and law enforcement conducted an investigation after a group of students at Cheney spoke to the school’s administration about threats they were hearing from the student on Wednesday.

The student’s family was cooperative during the investigation and has agreed to keep the student out of school until a reentry plan can be established.

West Fargo school officials say anyone needing further clarification or reassurance should contact their child’s administrator or counselor.