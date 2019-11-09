4 Luv Of Dog Rescue Hosts Annual Silent Auction and Social

The auction had over 650 items to bid on and organizers say the money is going to a needed cause

FARGO, N.D. — 4 Luv Of Dog Rescue is fundraising to help get some pups to their forever homes.

The organization ran its 11th annual Silent Auction And Social where people could place bids on things like food plates, pet supplies and even an autographed Carson Wentz mini helmet.

Organizers say the Rescue cares for over 500 dogs annually and has paid out around 300 thousand dollars a year on vet bills.

“There is a lot of animals in our area as well as regionally that find themselves in need of homes and the shelters are full, it is imperative that we have people opening up their homes to foster so we can end the overpopulation in all these shelters,” Vice President, 4 Luv Of Dog Rescue Natalie Helm said.

If you didn’t get a chance to bid during the fundraiser, the rescue takes individual donations year–round.