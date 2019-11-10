Car Catches on Fire Behind Kroll’s Diner

No one was hurt in the fire

FARGO, N.D. — A car belonging to a Kroll’s Diner employee was completely engulfed in flames behind the diner on 45th Street South in Fargo around 2 this afternoon.

Fargo fire crews were able to put the fire out quickly, but the car is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Battalion Chief Joe Mangin says the department sees an uptick in car fires during the winter months due to the extra energy it takes to drive through snow.

He says if you see a car fire, call 911 immediately and try to extinguish it, but only if you can do so safely.

“A car isn’t worth anybody getting hurt over. They can be replaced, so if you can’t move something safely, if you can’t extinguish it safely, get us involved. And get us involved right away anyway, even if you think you’re going to have the car fire out. If you think you extinguished the fire on your own, call us and have us come take a look,” says Mangin.

